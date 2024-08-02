Mike Trout's season is done, Orioles roster shuffle and Heart and Hustle Award winners announced

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

When the 2024 season started, the baseball world was delighted to see a healthy Mike Trout back to his MVP form, including stealing bases like he was a rookie again. Unfortunately, a torn meniscus forced him to the IL at at the end of April, and it was just announced that he suffered another tear while rehabbing the injury, which will cause Trout to miss the rest of this season.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the extremely disappointing news surrounding the three-time American League MVP, and they discuss how the ownership group from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim let Trout down by not assembling a true postseason contender and why baseball fans have been robbed of his potential greatness in October.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about how the Baltimore Orioles are shuffling their roster post trade deadline, including recalling top prospects Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo in hopes of giving the team a spark during their slump. They also make their guesses at who was named their team's Heart and Hustle Award winner for 2024 before giving their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for this week.

(1:41) - Mike Trout is out for the rest of 2024

(20:10) - The O’s shuffle their roster

(28:19) - 2024 Heart and Hustle Award winners

(43:57) - The Good

(47:14) - The Bad

(50:44) - The Uggla

