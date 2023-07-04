National

Mike Trout undergoing X-rays after getting hit on hand vs. Padres

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports - 20987810

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are awaiting X-ray test results after the superstar outfielder suffered a wrist injury Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

After fouling off an 0-1 pitch from reliever Nick Martinez in the eighth inning, Trout grimaced and shook his left wrist. After a quick examination from an athletic trainer, Trout left the game and didn't finish the at-bat.

"Hopefully just a sprained wrist," Trout said, via the Associated Press, after the game. "I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

The Angels (45-42) lost, 10-3.

On Sunday, Trout was named an American League All-Star starter, along with teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!