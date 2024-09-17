Mike Trout open to moving to corner OF or DH: 'My goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field, every single day'

After missing 370 games over the past four seasons due to various injuries, Mike Trout is open to the idea of moving positions.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Los Angeles Angels star and three-time AL MVP said that "everything's on the table" when it comes to his future and trying to ensure that he stays on the field.

"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field, every single day," Trout said. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."

The Angels have only had Trout in their lineup 266 times since the beginning of the 2021 season. He last played this season on April 29 before an MRI showed he had a torn meniscus in his left knee. After undergoing surgery on May 3, the 33-year-old attempted a return in July during a rehab stint with the Angels' Triple-A team in Salt Lake City. He lasted only one at-bat before having to exit the game with left knee soreness.

A week later, Trout was ruled out for the season.

Prior to the injury, Trout was hitting .220 with 10 home runs, 14 RBI and an .867 OPS in 29 games.

During his 14-year career, Trout has played 1,332 of his 1,502 starts in center field. Only 90 of those games saw him start in one of the outfield corners and 80 were at DH.

Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract runs through 2030 and he acknowledged that a move would to a corner outfield position would happen eventually.

"I know I have a certain amount of years on my deal, and I knew when I signed my contract, I'd eventually move to a corner. But is it next year? I don't know. But we'll have conversations," Trout said.

The Angels will once again not play in the postseason and are currently last in the AL with a 60-90 record. They have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014 and have done so only once since 2009.