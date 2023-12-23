Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. shot in leg near his hometown

Michigan State freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in his leg near his hometown of Juliet, Illinois on Saturday and had surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

Michigan State announced the news alongside a statement from head coach Tom Izzo.

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Izzo via a statement. "While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery.”

Details of the shooting including the circumstances and Fears' injuries are unclear. Juliet police have not made a statement on the shooting.

Fears posted an image Saturday afternoon from what appears to be a hospital bed on an Instagram story with a caption reading: "Minor setback we gone be good appreciate yall."

Fears, 18, joined the Spartans this season as a four-star recruit. A backup point guard, the freshman has averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 15.3 minutes per game. He posted a career-high 10 assists in 21 minutes in Thursday's 99-55 win over Stony Brook.

The 7-5 Spartans next play Indiana State on Dec. 30. A prognosis and outlook for Fears' return wasn't immediately clear.