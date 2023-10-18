Michigan Gov. Whitmer's office reports breach of summer home

NEW YORK — A person attempted to breach Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home in August, just months after the conviction of nine men in a plot to kidnap the governor, according to a statement from Whitmer's chief of staff.

"We received a report of an individual attempting to breach the governor's property through a restricted area," Joanne Huls said. "This individual's actions are taken extremely seriously given the recent plot to kidnap and kill her and ongoing threats to governors in other states."

Huls' statement did not say if the governor was home at the time during the August incident or if the suspect has been identified or arrested.

The governor's summer home, in a small Northern Michigan town, has been connected to past threats against the governor.

Nine men were convicted in a plot to surveil, kidnap and kill the governor last year, largely over the Democratic governor's strict COVID-19 shutdowns.

The men were convicted on federal and state charges for conspiracy, firearm violations and providing material support for a terrorist act.

Five other men charged in connection with the kidnapping plot have been acquitted.

It's unclear if the August breach was connected to the previous kidnapping plot against the governor.

Michigan State Police did not respond to ABC News' request for comment on the incident.

MSP has a security detail that protects the governor around the clock, Huls said.

"Any acts or threats of violence or intimidation against elected officials have no place in Michigan or this country," Huls said.

