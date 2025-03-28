Memphis Grizzlies fire head coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Friday they have fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, who's been with the team since 2019.

The Grizzlies are currently 44-29 and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

In a statement, Memphis GM Zach Kleiman said, “I’m genuinely appreciative of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

The @memgrizz today announced they have parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/92PAK2NssN — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 28, 2025

This breaking news story will be updated.