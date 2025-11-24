National

Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to the White House

Trump White House Holidays First lady Melania Trump receives the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree, a white fir from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan, on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump welcomed this year's Christmas tree to the White House on Monday.

The tree, which came from Korson's Tree Farms in Michigan, was delivered in a green horse-drawn carriage driven by three men wearing top hats.

“It's a beautiful tree,” the first lady said as she circled the carriage and posed for pictures.

Wearing a cream-colored overcoat and dark red gloves, she shook hands with one of the drivers and a woman who was standing with the two Clydesdale horses.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!