Mavericks sign GM Nico Harrison to extension 2 days before NBA Finals begin

The Dallas Mavericks announced Tuesday they've signed a multi-year contract extension with general manager Nico Harrison, just two days before the Mavs return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

"Nico Harrison has demonstrated his leadership capabilities in the Dallas Mavericks organization," Mavs owner Patrick Dumont said in a statement. "His vision, along with his efforts on behalf of our players and staff have propelled our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and of course, this year's NBA finals. We are proud to have him as part of our team for the long term, and we are excited to watch him continue to build on the foundation of success he has helped establish."

Harrison, a former collegiate and European basketball player, spent nearly 20 years at Nike before the Mavs hired him in June 2021. He didn't have the background of a traditional NBA executive, and is grateful to minority owner Mark Cuban (who was then majority owner) for giving him a chance.

"I am incredibly grateful to Patrick and the entire Dumont and Adelson family for their continued trust and confidence and to Mark for his willingness to hire an unconventional candidate," Harrison said in the statement released by the team. "Patrick and his family have accepted me as their own from day one and I am honored to work alongside them, as well as Jason Kidd, as we continue to build a winning culture in Dallas."

With Luka Doncic's extension still to be worked out, the 51-year-old Harrison was tossed into the fire almost immediately after arriving in Dallas. But he survived unscathed, securing Doncic with a record-setting rookie supermax deal that would set them up as contenders for years. The Mavs have gone 140-106 under his leadership.

This is not the first contract extension the Mavs have inked during the playoffs. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1 a month ago, they handed head coach Jason Kidd a multi-year extension as well.

The Mavs take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.