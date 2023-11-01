Matthew Stafford doesn't practice on Wednesday, status iffy for Rams' Week 9 game

The Los Angeles Rams would love for Matthew Stafford to be in the lineup on Sunday. They're also going to be smart about their quarterback's health.

Stafford did not practice on Wednesday due to a thumb injury. That's a sign Stafford won't play Sunday at the Green Bay Packers. The Rams have a bye in Week 10, which would give Stafford an extra week off.

If Stafford can't start, Brett Rypien seems to be next in line. Rypien started three games for the Denver Broncos between 2020-22. Rypien joined the Rams this offseason.

Stafford banged his thumb on a defender's helmet during the Rams' loss last Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford missed eight games last season due to injury but he has played in every game this season.

The Rams seem unlikely to rule him out before Sunday. Tests on Stafford's thumb were better than expected, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, and he's considered day-to-day. The Rams will give Stafford "right up before the game" according to Rams coach Sean McVay, according to Rodrigue.

Stafford has played through plenty of injuries and will presumably push to play on Sunday. The Rams will have to determine what's best for their quarterback before Sunday.