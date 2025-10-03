Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery near Los Angeles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Fire crews were battling massive flames at a Chevron refinery just outside of Los Angeles on Thursday night.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed on the social platform X that the large fire had erupted at the company’s refinery in El Segundo.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The El Segundo police and fire departments declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or whether anyone had been injured.

“Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,” Newsom's office said.

El Segundo, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Los Angeles, is a beachside city located about a mile (1.6 kilometers) south of Los Angeles International Airport.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post on X that there was no known impact to the airport.

“LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request,” she said.

The refinery covers roughly 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) and has more than 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers) of pipelines, according to the company’s website. It can refine up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day, including gasoline, jet and diesel fuels. It has been in operation since 1911, according to the company's website.

