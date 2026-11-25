Massachusetts' highest court has denied an attempt by prosecutors to delay the retrial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother charged with killing her three children before she tried to kill herself.

Prosecutors at the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office sought the delay while Clancy pursues a double jeopardy appeal.

Without explanation, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the prosecution's request, keeping the retrial on track to begin with jury selection March 29.

Clancy was charged in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and infant son Callan at the family's home in Duxbury, a Boston suburb, on Jan. 24, 2023. She pleaded not guilty to three murder charges.

The defense argued in her first trial that Clancy suffered from postpartum psychosis, which is considered a psychiatric emergency, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Her first trial ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial, with jurors split 11-1 in favor of finding her not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy attempted suicide the night of her children's deaths, the defense argued in her first trial, leaving her paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

Massachusetts prosecutors on Tuesday sought to delay Clancy's retrial, arguing the March 29 date is "impractical" since Clancy is pursuing a double jeopardy appeal.

The Plymouth County district attorney's office asked Judge William Sullivan to pause proceedings in his court while the state's highest court considers Clancy's argument that retrying her would amount to double jeopardy.

"The Commonwealth maintains that it is impractical, inefficient, and inconsistent with the purpose of the instant report to continue with trial proceedings in the Superior Court," Melissa Johnsen, an assistant district attorney, wrote in a court filing Tuesday.

"A stay has the added practical advantage of allowing the parties to forego any additional expense and effort in preparing the case for trial, which may never even occur should this Court reverse the denial of the motion to dismiss," the court filing added.

Clancy has argued she would have been found not guilty by reason of insanity in her first trial if a lone holdout juror had followed the law and acquitted her because he had doubts about her guilt.

The holdout, Michael Desronvil, has since said publicly he had no doubts.

Judge Sullivan denied a request from Clancy's defense lawyers to investigate the actions of the holdout juror.

“This Court concludes that any further judicial inquiry is inappropriate, given the mandate that the court must not delve into a juror's subjective reasoning, thought process, view of the case, or relationship to the other jurors, and must not inquire into the jury's deliberative content, collective thought process, or any disagreement among the jury,” Sullivan wrote.

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