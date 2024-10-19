Mason Rudolph to start for Titans vs. Bills as Will Levis recovers from shoulder injury

Mason Rudolph will get the start on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Tennessee Titans will elect to start Rudolph in their matchup with the Bills while starter Will Levis continues to deal with a shoulder injury, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Levis will be inactive for the matchup.

The #Titans will start QB Mason Rudolph on Sunday against the #Bills, per sources.



Will Levis continues to deal with a shoulder injury and isn't healthy enough to go. He'll be inactive. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2024

Levis was limited in practice on both Wednesday and Friday with the shoulder injury, which he first sustained in Week 4. Rudolph stepped in to lead the Titans after Levis went down in that game, and went 9-of-17 for 85 yards in that blowout win over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. That was Rudolph’s only start this season.

Levis, the second year quarterback out of Kentucky, has largely struggled this season through five games. He has thrown for 699 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Titans to a 1-5 start. Levis leads the league in turnovers through six weeks. He went 16-of-27 for just 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception in their 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, too.

