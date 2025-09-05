Maryland man charged in killing of missing 19-year-old Dacara Thompson: Police

(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md.) -- A Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing last month, Prince George’s County police announced Friday.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, of Bowie, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Dacara Thompson of Lanham.

On Aug. 31, Maryland State Police discovered a body in neighboring Anne Arundel County. The remains were later identified as Thompson, prompting a joint investigation with county detectives.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed Thompson approaching a black SUV in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. After speaking to the driver, she entered the vehicle.

Police said the SUV went to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie, where evidence indicates she was killed in a bedroom.

Hernandez-Mendez allegedly had access to the SUV and lived in the bedroom where the killing occurred, investigators said.

Detectives are working to determine whether Hernandez-Mendez and Thompson knew each other before Aug. 23.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not released a cause of death, but investigators said they expect the case to be ruled a homicide.

Hernandez-Mendez is being held without bond.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

