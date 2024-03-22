March Madness: Only 34 perfect brackets remain after Friday's early games

Thursday's opening day of NCAA tournament play obliterated brackets.

Oakland's upset of No. 3 seed Kentucky sent most of the remaining perfect entries in Yahoo's bracket game to the trash bin. Only 116 survived at the end of the day. By Friday afternoon, only 34 were left standing.

No. 9 Northwestern's win over No. 8 Florida Atlantic whittled the field down to 60 in the opening game on Friday. The rest of the early slate went chalk. No. 3 Baylor made easy work of Colgate. No. 2 Marquette fended off an upset bid by No. 15 Western Kentucky. And No. 5 San Diego State held on to beat No. 12 UAB.

There were no big upsets, but the results were enough to whittle the field to 34 after three No. 6 seeds in addition to No. 3 seed Kentucky fell on Thursday.

No. 11 Duquesne got the upset party started with a 71-67 upset win over No. 6 BYU early Thursday. The second game of the tournament, Duquesne's win left just 16.3% of perfect brackets standing.

After only TWO games, just 16.3% of brackets are still perfect 😳 pic.twitter.com/UvDysB1VyP — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 21, 2024

No. 11 Oregon followed that up with an 87-73 win over No. 6 South Carolina before No. 11 NC State pulled off a win over No. 6 Texas Tech in the night cap.

But it was Oakland's stunner over No. 3 Kentucky that knocked the vast majority of the remaining perfect brackets out. Roughly 5% of brackets picked Oakland over Kentucky. When the game was done, 99.9% of brackets had been knocked out of contention for perfection.

Whose will be the last perfect bracket standing?