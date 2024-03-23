National

March Madness: Just 102 perfect women's brackets remain

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 23 Div I Women's Championship First Round - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs USC LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders game versus the USC Trojans in the first round of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship on March 23, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last perfect men's bracket was eliminated Friday.

As of Saturday afternoon, the field of perfect women's brackets was hanging on by a thread.

The second day of play in the NCAA women's tournament started with just 0.3% of entries in Yahoo's bracket contest left fully intact. Saturday's early slate of games didn't produce any upsets of note. Favorites UConn, Indiana, Tennessee, NC State, Notre Dame and Kansas all advanced.

But the results were enough to knock out all but 0.1% of the remaining perfect women's brackets.

By the time No. 7 Ole Miss beat No. 10 Marquette and No. 1 USC beat No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, only 102 perfect brackets remained.

With five games remaining on the Saturday slate, the odds of a perfect bracket surviving the first round looked slim.

On Friday, No. 13 seed Yale's upset of fourth-seeded Auburn torched the final remaining perfect men's bracket. One had remained after No. 10 Colorado's win over No. 7 Florida knocked out 12 of the then-remaining 13 perfect brackets.

The perfect men's bracket pool had previously been whittled down to 0.1% of entries on Thursday when No. 14 seed Oakland toppled No. 3 seed Kentucky in the biggest upset of the tournament.

