Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago SWAT restaurant standoff

NEW YORK — After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials zeroed in on fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who has been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service located Zimmerman at a restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The standoff was ongoing as of late Tuesday night, with the restaurant surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team.

The investigation into Zimmerman’s escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

"We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close," a DeSoto County spokesperson noted. "We appreciate the public’s patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation."

Officials said they remain focused on extradition plans and are hopeful for a resolution soon.

"We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape," the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely.

The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, "This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion."

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

