Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg asks judge to impose gag order Trump in hush money case

By Peter Charalambous and Aaron Katersky, ABC News

NYC Mayor Adams And Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg Make Law Enforcement Announcement Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Monday asked a judge to impose a gag order on former President Donald Trump, who is charged in New York with falsifying business records related to hush money he paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump is already under a limited gag order in his federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., and prosecutors in Manhattan sought a similarly "narrowly tailored order restricting certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements by defendant."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in the hush money case and has criticized Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, as well as witnesses that include Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen.

