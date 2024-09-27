Manchester City's Rodri ruled out for remainder of Premier League season after ACL surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Rodri will miss the rest of the 2024-25 Premier League season after suffering a knee injury.

Rodri underwent surgery this week to repair his ACL and "some meniscus," Guardiola said. The 28-year-old midfielder was injured during Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

"Next season he will be with us. This season is over," Guardiola said. "Unfortunately, we got the worst news but that is what happened, we will be there to support him and move forward step by step."

The worst was feared for Rodri earlier this week and after traveling to Barcelona for tests on Monday, the injury was confirmed. Recovery time can range from six months to a year.

Through five games, Manchester City sits atop the Premier League table on 13 points, one point ahead of both Liverpool and Aston Villa. Arsenal remain just behind the leaders with 11 points.

It is a big blow to Manchester City, who are seeking their fifth straight Premier League title. Rodri is also a favorite to win the Ballon d'Or, the annual award presented to the best player in the world after a season that saw him perform at a high level both domestically and internationally. He was named Player of the Tournament as he helped Spain win Euro 2024 in July.

"He is the best holding midfielder in the world. I would say he is a potential Ballon d'Or winner," Guardiola said last week.

Along with the Premier League season, Rodri will also be unavailable to represent Spain as they participate in the UEFA Nations League.

Rodri won't be the only important midfielder missing from Manchester City's lineup. Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for this weekend's match against Newcastle and potentially may not return until after the upcoming international break.

After being substituted at halftime during Manchester City's Champions League draw against Inter Milan De Bruyne has missed their last two games due to injury.