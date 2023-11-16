Man with fake FBI badge and BB gun arrested after shooting at motorist in road rage incident

NEW YORK — A man who allegedly had a fake FBI badge and a BB gun has been arrested after a road rage incident involving shots being fired at a passing vehicle, police said.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers in Michigan were dispatched to a report of possible shots being fired during a road rage incident, according to a statement from the Warren Police Department.

“Dispatch received a call from a motorist who claimed that a male occupant of a white Toyota SUV shot at his vehicle on Mound Rd. as the victim was attempting to pass the suspect,” police said. “The victim also reported that the male suspect also displayed a gold law-enforcement-type badge to him during this incident.”

The alleged victim provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle and authorities in the area were able to make contact with the motorist as he was traveling southbound on Mound Road just north of Thirteen Mile Road, police said.

“Officers affected a traffic stop on the Toyota and made contact with the lone male occupant driver,” said the Warren Police Department. “Officers located a BB/pellet pistol inside the suspect’s vehicle along with a facsimile FBI badge and credentials. During the arrest process, the suspect made admissions to being involved in a road rage incident.”

Police confirmed that they arrested a 55-year-old man from Southfield, Michigan, but have not yet disclosed his identity to the public.

The Warren Police Department also said that nobody was injured during the road rage incident and that the firearm used in the altercation was a BB/pellet gun only.

“The facsimile badge was confirmed to be non-official law enforcement issued,” authorities continued.

Following the incident, Commissioner William Dwyer stated that “we are very fortunate that nobody was injured during this senseless incident. Too often we see minor traffic issues turn into incidents were guns are produced and people are seriously injured or killed. If you feel you are encountering a hostile driver, the best thing to do is pull over and call 911. Taking matters into your own hands and road raging with other motorists is never a good outcome.”

Detectives are planning on presenting their facts to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges on Thursday, with a potential charge including assault with a dangerous weapon, amongst other possible charges.

The investigation is now “active and ongoing,” according to police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.