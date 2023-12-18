National

Man serving life sentence for sexual abuse of a child escapes prison

By Jolie Lash, ABC News

Robert Yancy, Jr., 39, in a photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. -- Texas Department of Criminal Justice

BRAZORIA, Texas — A man serving a life sentence has escaped from prison in Texas, according to authorities.

Robert Yancy, Jr., 39, was last seen on Sunday afternoon around 3:38 p.m. local time. He was in the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a release.

Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater. He was in a white Nissan Versa, license plate DNR9145, the TDCJ said.

Authorities told the public to call law enforcement and not approach the inmate if he is spotted.

Yancy Jr. was given a life sentence without parole in 2022 for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to inmate records.

His mother, Lenor Priestle, was arrested later Sunday night on a felony warrant during a traffic stop around 8:25 p.m local time, ABC 25's KXXV reported, citing Victoria Police.

Authorities said she was driving the white 2021 Nissan Versa.

ABC News' Michelle Mendez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

