Man charged with murder after killing his sister and 6-year-old niece in head-on car crash

FREEDOM, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after killing his sister and young niece while allegedly impaired by drugs in a head on car crash earlier this summer.

The incident occurred on June 17 at approximately 12:07 p.m. when 21-year-old Evan Klink of Freedom, New York, was driving a Dodge Ram and crossed the center line of a road before colliding with an oncoming 2005 Ford Focus carrying several passengers, including his sister and niece, according to a statement released by the New York State Police on Thursday.

“Investigation determined that a 2006 Dodge Ram traveling west bound on Freedom Road crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2005 Ford Focus traveling east bound,” authorities said in their statement. “The operator of the Ford, Dahlia J. Klink, 24 of Freedom, NY and a 4-year-old passenger were taken by Mercy Flight for serious injuries.”

The other two passengers in the Ford, Havanah S. Lopez, 17 of Java, New York, and Molly Kibler, 6 of Freedom, New York, were declared deceased at the scene.

Evan Klink, the operator of the Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries at the time before being transported to SP Warsaw for an evaluation and the passenger of the Dodge, Cameron Klink, 19 -- also of Freedom, New York -- was transported by Mercy Flight with serious injuries, according to the New York State Police.

Dahlia J. Klink succumbed to her injuries the next day while at Erie County Medical Center.

However, after a three-month investigation, police charged Evan Klink with the murder of Lopez, Kibler and his sister, Dahlia Klink, on Thursday.

“On September 21, 2023, Evan R. Klink, 21 of Freedom, NY was arrested for Murder 2nd degree-3 counts, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide- 1 count, Vehicular Manslaughter 1st degree- 1 count, Vehicular Assault 1st degree-1 count, Reckless Driving, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle traffic tickets,” police said.

“The New York State Police and the Cattaraugus District Attorney’s Office working in collaboration, effectively made the indictment and arrest on the charges of Evan Klink,” police said on Thursday. “The operators of both vehicles involved were brother and sister.”

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and Arcade Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.