Man arrested for allegedly beating, sexually assaulting UW-Madison student off-campus

MADISON, Wisc. — (MADISON, Wisc.) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly beating and sexually assaulting a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, Madison police announced at a news conference Wednesday.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday off-campus on a block in downtown Madison, police said.

Someone who lives in the area called police after finding the victim "severely beaten," the Madison Police Department said.

The victim was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, police said. She is expected to survive her injuries, police said Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned for this individual, keeping them and their family in our thoughts and providing all possible support," UW-Madison Dean of Students Christina Olstad and UW Police Chief Kristen Roman said in an alert to the school community regarding the "violent and severe attack."

Police this week urged people to be on "high alert" and said patrols in the area were increased.

"It was just kind of terrifying because I was like, that kind of could've been me," Wisconsin student Azza Bayoudh told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN.

