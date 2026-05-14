Man arrested in murder of transgender University of Washington student: Police

(SEATTLE) -- A man has been arrested in the murder of a 19-year-old transgender University of Washington student, Seattle police announced on Thursday.

Police did not name the suspect, but said the 31-year-old man surrendered to the Bellevue Police Department on Wednesday and has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

The 19-year-old female victim was found stabbed to death in a laundry room in a housing building on campus Sunday night, police said.

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt, and on Wednesday, police released photos of a suspect.

UW President Robert J. Jones offered his condolences in a statement on Monday, saying, "There are no words that can express the profound loss of a student."

Although police did not release a motive, Jones said, "I want to recognize that when violence affects a trans person it can be especially worrying to our LGBTQIA+ community members."

"Our Division of Student Life is reaching out to students affected and providing support and resources to help them through this very difficult ordeal," Jones said.

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