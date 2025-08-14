Man accused of throwing sandwich at CBP agent in DC was a DOJ employee, Bondi says

(WASHINGTON) -- A Washington, D.C., man facing charges of assault of a federal officer after he allegedly threw a sandwich at a Customs and Border Protection agent during a confrontation this week, worked for the Department of Justice at the time, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Sean Charles Dunn faces federal charges for allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a CBP agent who was patrolling with Metro Transit Police in northwest Washington around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

On Thursday morning, Bondi said Dunn had been fired from his job. Dunn worked as an international affairs specialist in the Criminal Division's Office of International Affairs, according to a DOJ official.

"I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice -- NO LONGER," Bondi said in a social media post. "Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony."

Bondi added, "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn approached the officer while shouting "f--- you! You f------ fascists! Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!"

After several minutes of confrontation on Sunday, Dunn allegedly threw the sandwich, striking the officer in the chest, the complaint says. The alleged incident was apparently captured in a video posted to Instagram.

Dunn was apprehended after attempting to flee, authorities said, and later admitted to the incident while being processed at the police station, allegedly telling an officer, "I did it. I threw the sandwich."

While Bondi said in her statement that individuals will "NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement," last week the department publicly stood by Jared Wise's continued employment at DOJ. Wise was pardoned by President Donald Trump while on trial for his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Wise was allegedly seen on videos calling cops "Nazis" and screaming "Kill 'em!" at officers under assault by the pro-Trump mob.

"Jared Wise is a valued member of The Department of Justice and we appreciate his contributions to our team," a Justice Department spokesperson told ABC News in a statement on Aug. 8.

ABC News reached out to Bondi's spokesperson for comment following claims of Dunn's dismissal.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over federal law enforcement presence in the district. Trump recently deployed National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., declaring a public safety emergency and putting the Metropolitan Police Department under partial federal oversight for 30 days.

District Council Member Brooke Pinto, who chairs the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, expressed concern about the increased federal presence.

"It paints a picture of a city that is not my own and is not the experience of the vast majority of district residents and visitors," Pinto told ABC News.

While Trump has cited rising crime as justification for federal intervention, police statistics show violent crime has actually decreased.

“Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year,” D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said on social media.

The president maintained his stance, saying Wednesday, "Fighting crime is a good thing. ... Instead of saying 'He's a dictator,' they should say, 'We're going to join him and make Washington safe.'"

Dunn has not yet appeared in court. ABC News has reached out to his attorney, Sabrina Shroff, for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.