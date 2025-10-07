Maine officials address election security after 250 ballots found in Amazon delivery

(ELLSWORTH, Maine) -- The Maine secretary of state's office is investigating after 250 blank election ballots were found in a resident's Amazon order last week, saying misconduct has not been ruled out, while maintaining the safety of the state's election process.

The same day that an unnamed resident reported the bizarre delivery, the town of Ellsworth -- 40 miles away -- reported 250 missing absentee ballots, according to officials.

During a press conference this week, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is running for governor, said her office has partnered with the FBI, the U.S. Postal Service and other state agencies to lead the probe.

"This year, it seems that there may have been attempts to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials, but we are stronger and better than anyone who tries to do our elections harm. Time and time again, election officials and law enforcement rise to meet the challenges we face," Bellows said.

"I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible, and any bad actor will be held accountable. We will not stop until we have answers," Bellows added.

Early in-person voting began in Maine on Monday for the Nov. 4 election, where constituents will decide on a referendum that could tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the state.

Bellows maintained the safety of this election at the press conference.

"Even if the most enterprising criminal were able to fabricate Maine ballots or Maine absentee ballot envelopes or if that chain of custody were broken, our elections would remain free, safe and secure because of the checks and balances in absentee voting itself," Bellows said at the news conference.

Amazon told ABC News in a statement that the company is cooperating with relevant investigators on the situation.

"We’re cooperating with the law enforcement agencies investigating this incident. Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon's initial findings match the description shared by the woman who received the blank ballots originally. She told officials that the package appeared to have been previously opened and retaped before she received it and handed it over to the Newburgh town office.

Bellows and Maine's elections previously garnered national attention when she called for the removal of now-President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot in 2024, which was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

