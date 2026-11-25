New York City officials, the New York Police Department and Macy's have decided to postpone the annual Thanksgiving Day parade due to unfavorable weather, the department store said Wednesday.

The forecast for New York City Thursday called for sustained winds between 20-22 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour at 9 a.m. ET, along with heavy rain. The approaching storm threatened to ground the balloons and drench spectators.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement Wednesday.

The parade will now take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to the department store.

The iconic balloons for this year's parade, the 100th parade, began to inflate Wednesday.

A city official told ABC News the balloons will be deflated beginning at 7 p.m. ET and will be re-inflated on Friday afternoon.

The parade has only been canceled three times, in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to the restrictions on helium and rubber for World War II efforts.

High winds grounded the balloons in 1971, and they have flown in the parade ever since.

Rough weather during the 2006 and 2019 parades forced the balloons to fly at lower heights.

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