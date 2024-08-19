Luxury superyacht sinks off Italy coast in freak storm. 6 people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, are still missing.

A luxury superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily early Monday morning after the boat was reportedly stuck in the middle of an unexpected and violent storm. The 183-foot boat, named the Bayesian, is estimated to be worth around $18 million.

At least one person was killed during the incident, with six others still missing, the Italian coast guard reported. Fifteen people were rescued when the yacht sank around 5 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET). American, British and Canadian citizens are among those who remain missing.

The storm that caused the yacht to sink was a freak accident, with Salvo Cocina, the head of Sicily's civil protection agency, telling reporters those on board were "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

What happened?

The Bayesian capsized while about half a mile off the coast of Porticello, a small fishing village. There were 22 people on board — 12 passengers and 10 crew members.

According to the BBC, a heavy storm hit the coast of Sicily and created waterspouts, which are tornadoes that form over water. The waterspout winds were so powerful that they broke the boat's mast in half, causing the ship, which was anchored, to lose its balance and sink.

The crew on a Dutch-flagged vessel nearby noticed the yacht had disappeared and saw flares being set off in the sea. They went to help survivors before the Italian coast guard could arrive.

One British passenger, Charlotte Golunski, told reporters she kept her 1-year-old daughter alive by holding her up above the water until they got on a lifeboat.

What to know about the Bayesian

Charter sites list the yacht's weekly rent as $215,000, the Associated Press reported.

Boat International, a superyacht and luxury yacht guide, reported that the Bayesian had the tallest aluminum mast in the world at over 240 feet, making it one of the 50 largest sailing yachts in the world.

The latest as of Monday afternoon

Six passengers remained missing on Monday afternoon, including tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, sometimes referred to as the “British Bill Gates.” Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter is also among those missing, while his wife, Angela Bacares, was one of the 15 people saved.

The City Council of Bagheria said in a statement that seven adults were taken to the emergency room following the rescue but “it seems that none are in serious conditions.”

The coastguard said that four patrol boats have been deployed along with a helicopter and a team of divers to complete the search and rescue mission. A specialized caving search and rescue team was also flown in from Rome.

The U.K.’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch also plans to send a team of four investigators to make a preliminary assessment of why the Bayesian sank and why people were still on board.

Who is Mike Lynch?

Lynch, 59, founded the software firm Autonomy and recently faced a legal battle with U.S.-based Hewlett Packard after the tech company accused him of inflating Autonomy’s value in an $11 billion sale in 2011.

Lynch was acquitted of multiple fraud charges in June after a three-month trial, avoiding a 20-year jail sentence.