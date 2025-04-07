National

Luka Doncic the prodigy, Doncic's return to Dallas and a wild Western Conference playoff picture

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, author of The Wonder Boy, Luka Doncic and the curse of greatness, discuss Luka’s career with the Mavericks and the internal details that led him to being traded.

Next, Vince and Tim react to the Los Angeles Lakers dominant win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and if it proves the Lakers are a real threat to OKC.

Later, Vince and Tim take a look at the Western Conference as a whole and why certain matchups could decide who wins the Western Conference.

(2:15) Luka the prodigy

(8:46) Luka’s early career with Mavericks

(18:53) Luka, Lakers huge win against Thunder

(26:48) Luka’s frayed relationship with Nico Harrison

(38:52) Luka’s first return to Dallas since being traded

(45:09) Western Conference playoff log jam

(49:57) Rockets need a superstar

