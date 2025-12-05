Luigi Mangione back in court for 4th day of evidence suppression hearing

(NEW YORK) -- Luigi Mangione returns to court Friday for a fourth day of an evidence suppression hearing in the state case charging him with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk last year.
Testimony is expected to include two Altoona, Pennsylvania, patrolmen who were among more than a dozen officers at the McDonald's where Mangione was arrested following the shooting.
The defense is trying to exclude the contents of the backpack from Mangione's trial, arguing police had no warrant and no reason to even touch it.
The bag contained what prosecutors have described as the means and the motive for the alleged crime. Prosecutor says police retrieved a 3D-printed pistol used to kill Thompson and a notebook in which Mangione allegedly wrote, "The target is insurance. It checks every box."
