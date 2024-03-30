LSU's Kim Mulkey does not intend to read Washington Post profile on her career

The much anticipated article on LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was published Saturday by The Washington Post. Yet rather than the hit piece Mulkey expected, the feature by Kent Babb was a profile detailing the events and people that influenced an extremely successful coach who's won four national championships.

However, Mulkey insists that she won't read the feature, regardless of whether or not it includes anything she might perceive as objectionable.

"Are you really surprised by the timing of it?" Mulkey told ESPN's Holly Rowe before the Tigers' Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA on Saturday. "I can tell you I haven't read it, I don't know that I will read it. I'll leave that up to my attorneys."

Kim Mulkey reacts to the publishing of the Washington Post story on her—an hour and a half before LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup.



“Are you really surprised by the timing of it?”pic.twitter.com/wEoYcTc51H — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 30, 2024

Mulkey drew attention to the Washington Post article before it was published by saying she would sue the newspaper if it ran a false story about her. The coach anticipated the piece would be unflattering, saying that Babb had spoken with disgruntled former players who might have bad things to say about her.

With the article now available, the reaction on social media has been positive. While some information in the piece might not be considered favorable, the overall piece is viewed as fair and hardly an attack. However, more people will surely read it in light of Mulkey's objections than if she hadn't commented on the article at all.