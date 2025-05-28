Los Angeles Dodgers lose to Cleveland Guardians after bullpen gives up 5 runs in 8th inning

The Los Angeles Dodgers brutally lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday after an eighth-inning collapse.

Behind Clayton Kershaw's brilliance on the mound, the Dodgers finished the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead. However, the bullpen gave up five runs in the eighth as the Guardians cruised into a 7-4 win.

Angel Martínez for the lead!



The @CleGuardians have scored FIVE runs in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/rGjxWXqOBX — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2025

The loss moved the reigning World Series champions to a 34-22 record.

This story will be updated.