Lions reportedly signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
The Detroit Lions are signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Adams will sign with Detroit's practice squad with plans that he'll eventually be promoted to the active roster, per the report. News of the deal arrives with the Lions in line for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Detroit is 11-1 following a Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears.

