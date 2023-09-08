Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu sets WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a season

Sabrina Ionescu added to her already-growing WNBA legacy with a record-setting mark from behind the arc Thursday night.

The New York Liberty guard hit her 122nd 3-pointer in a 96-89 win over the Los Angeles Sparks an eventually pushed her season total to 124. That broke a 17-year record for the most 3-pointers in a single season, originally set by Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi during the 2006 season when Taurasi hit 121 3-pointers.

There it is 🙌@sabrina_i20 has broken the WNBA single-season record for 3-pointers made in the regular season with 122 made triples and counting#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/QwBRyore6g — WNBA (@WNBA) September 8, 2023

The Liberty also knocked down a season-high 17 shots from behind the arc in the seven-point win. New York sit No. 1 in the Eastern Conference with a 32-7 record.

"It's an honor," Ionescu said, "any time you're able to pass arguably the greatest basketball player that ever played in the WNBA."

Liberty head coach Sandra Brondello added that Ionescu "is like a little Diana the way her game is developing." And Brondello would know: She coached Taurasi on the Mercury from 2014-2021 before she became the Liberty's head coach in 2022.

After her impressive performance, Ionescu has 268 career 3-pointers in 104 games over four seasons — a number which will surely grow. She's averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

It's been a record-setting week for the Liberty after star forward Breanna Stewart broke the WNBA's single-season scoring record Tuesday in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Liberty will need both Stewart and Ionescu to maintain their hot shooting streak as the playoffs draw nearer. New York sits a half-game back of the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces despite a big win over their rival 11 days ago.