Liam Payne: 3 charged in former ‘One Direction’ star’s death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to One Direction star Liam Payne’s death last month.

According to a statement from the Argentinian Public Prosecutor’s Office, three people have been charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

Those three people include someone who was with him on a “daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires.” That person was charged with “crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death.” The Prosecutor’s Office says that charge holds a possible sentence of five to 15 years in prison.

The other two people are a hotel employee believed to have provided Payne with cocaine and a drug supplier. They have both been charged with “the crime of supplying narcotics.”

The Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation into his death found that he was “not fully conscious” at the time of his fall from a hotel balcony. They also ruled out that the fall was “self-harm of any kind” or that it was a “conscious or voluntary act.”

The people who were arrested have not been publicly identified.

The 32-year-old singer died on Oct. 16 when he fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.