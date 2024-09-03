Leon Draisaitl's new 8-year, $112M extension with Oilers features NHL record $14M salary cap hit

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to an eight-year, $112 million extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

"This is an historic day for the Edmonton Oilers," said Oilers' general Manager Stan Bowman in a statement. "Leon's commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice."

The $14 million salary cap hit is now the highest in the NHL, surpassing the $13.25 million carried by Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, according to Puck Pedia. Draisaitl, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, will see his extension begin with the 2025-26 NHL season and run through 2032-33.

Draisaitl, who will turn 29 in October, is coming off a third-straight season with the Oilers where he posted 100-plus points and over 40 goals and helped the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

One of the NHL's elite goal scorers, Draisaitl has scored at least 40 goals in five of the past six seasons and broken the 50-goal mark three times in his career.

In 719 career games since being the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, the German star has compiled 347 goals and 850 points. Along with being named to five All-Star Games, Draisaitl has won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer, Hart Trophy as league MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as voted on by NHL players.

Now that Draisaitl is locked in, the next big piece for the Oilers to worry about is captain Connor McDavid, who will see his current contract expire after the 2025-26 season. McDavid is eligible to sign a new extension beginning next July.