LeBron James breaks silence after son’s hospitalization

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has broken his silence about his son, Bronny, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California.

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday, James said:

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny James is a 6′3′' guard and incoming freshman at USC. His father has said he has put off retiring in the hopes the two could play together in the NBA. The younger James would be eligible to enter the NBA draft after one year at USC.

What caused the cardiac arrest is not yet known publicly.

According to a report from CNN, Bronny James had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, and the test revealed no abnormalities.

“Bronny is the second USC player to collapse during practice in the last year,” KTLA’s Christine Samra writes. “Trojans forward Vincent Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in July 2022. He was able to play for USC during the second half of the season.”

