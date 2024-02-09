At least two dead after small plane crashes onto Florida highway: Authorities

NAPLES, Fla. — At least two people are dead after a small plane crashed onto a Florida highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed onto Interstate 75 near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It collided with a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said there have been two confirmed fatalities in the crash.

Three people survived the crash, though their condition is unknown, the Naples Airport confirmed to ABC News.

Five people were on board the plane -- a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet -- according to the FAA.

A large fire and a billowing black cloud of smoke could be seen at the location.

PHOTO: The scene after a small plane collided with a vehicle on I-75 near Naples, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024.

The scene after a small plane collided with a vehicle on I-75 near Naples, Florida, Feb. 9, 2024.

Florida Highway Patrol

Southbound interstate lanes are currently closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.