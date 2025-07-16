At least 7 geese dead after car strikes flock crossing New Jersey street

(SPOTSWOOD, NJ) -- At least seven geese are dead after a car struck the flock while they were trying to cross a street in New Jersey, police said.

The Spotswood Police Department in New Jersey is currently investigating an incident that took place on Monday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m. that involved a car striking a flock of geese trying to cross Devoe Avenue and then leaving the scene prior to authorities arriving, according to a statement from the Spotswood Police Department.

“At this time, it is unclear whether the collision was accidental or intentional,” police said. “The department is reviewing available surveillance footage from both nearby businesses and residences. We are requesting assistance from any witnesses who may have observed the incident.”

Geese are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and any intentional harm caused to the animals could constitute a violation of both state and federal law, authorities said.

“We take all incidents involving wildlife seriously, especially those that may involve intentional harm to the animals,” said Captain Edward Schapley from the Spotswood Police Department. “We ask anyone with information to please come forward and assist us in our ongoing investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is urged to contact the Spotswood Police Department.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.