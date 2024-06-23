At least 11 injured as bus crashes into Seattle building, fire department says

SEATTLE — A public bus crashed into a building in Seattle on Saturday evening, injuring 11, including one critically, officials said.

The Sound Transit bus ran into the building at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Terrace Street in downtown just before 7 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene for an "extrication response" and helped all the passengers off, the department said. Each was able to exit the vehicle by themselves, the department said.

Eleven adult passengers were transported to hospitals nearby, officials said. All but one were in stable condition, the department said.

"Crews treated a 54-year-old male in critical condition," the department said. "The critical patient was transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics."

