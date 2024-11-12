At least 11 employees injured in explosion at Kentucky business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business on Tuesday.

The explosion happened at a business that produces natural color for foods and drinks. News video footage showed an industrial building with the middle section burned and partially collapsed.

"The cause at this point of the explosion is unknown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. No one died in the explosion, he added.

Greenburg said officials spoke to employees inside the plant. “They have initially conveyed that everything was normal activity when the explosion occurred,” he said.

Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said air monitoring began immediately after the explosion and “nothing at this point has ever shown any type of chemical problems in the air in this entire region.” O’Neill also said that fire officials “don’t precisely know yet exactly what types of leaks may happen or may be ongoing,” but he urged residents to stay calm.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services had urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place, but that order was lifted about two hours after the explosion.

