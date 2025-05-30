At least 1 dead, multiple people injured as severe weather hits Kentucky: Sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky — At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured as severe weather swept through Kentucky on Friday, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fatality and multiple injuries, with "severe damage" throughout the county from a possible tornado.

"This is located in the remote part of the county, so it was a small area hit, but it was devastating," Washington County Judge/Executive Tim Graves said during a news briefing on Friday.

Seven people were injured, including four from one home, Washington County officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A possible tornado was reported in Washington County on Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media, adding that the "level of severe weather was unexpected."

The county started getting emergency calls starting shortly after 7 a.m., according to Kevin Devine with Washington County Emergency Management.

Three people, including a 3-year-old, were initially reported missing, though they have all since been located, Devine said. The child was transported to a local hospital, while the other two brought themselves to a hospital, he said.

Several homes were damaged, he said, noting damage assessments are still underway.

There is no tornado siren for that area of the county, though emergency alerts went out to cellphones, according to Devine.

Beshear warned residents of eastern and southeastern Kentucky to "be alert," with additional storms expected in the region on Friday.

Severe storms are possible from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

