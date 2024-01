The NBA and its player's union have finalized plans for the draft to span over two days in June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The 2024 NBA draft was already preparing to move to the new format, scheduling the event for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said in another report from Jan. 11.

While the move now has final approval from the NBPA, reports began to circulating about the league's inclination to make the change back in November.

