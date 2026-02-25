National

Law enforcement searches home of LA schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho

By Alex Stone, ABC News
In this Oct. 30, 2025, file photo, superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks at the LAUSD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE)
(LOS ANGELES) -- Law enforcement is executing a court-approved search warrant at the home of Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation's second-largest school district, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in LA.

Sources told ABC News that the case, while under court seal, is considered white-collar and is not related to immigration.

The search was conducted quickly, sources said.

Carvalho has been the district superintendent since 2022, the longest-serving LAUSD superintendent in over two decades.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

