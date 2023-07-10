Larry Nassar, ex-gymnastics doctor, stabbed in prison

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at a federal prison in Florida, according to multiple reports.

An unidentified source told The Associated Press Nassar was stabbed Sunday night in the back and the chest during an altercation at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. He was in stable condition on Monday, ABC News reported.

Nassar is serving a decades-long prison sentence after being convicted on state and federal charges for sexually assaulting athletes, including members of the USA Gymnastics team, according to the AP and ABC News.

