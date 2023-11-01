Lamar Jackson has fun with reporters who wanted to ask about his 17-1 record vs. NFC

Lamar Jackson probably doesn't want announcers talking about a no-hitter while it's going on, either.

Since Jackson took over as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback, his team is 17-1 in his starts vs. NFC teams. That's a heck of a record and there might be some logic behind it, but Jackson did not want to hear a single world about it as Baltimore prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Jackson humorously shook his head when the question was being asked and put his hands up to his ears.

"I don't even want to put that in my head or let you finish that question," Jackson said with a smile. "We're good."

Another reporter tried to clarify the question for Jackson and he still wasn't hearing it.

"No, no! Don't try to take his question," Jackson said.

Jackson's superstition aside, his mastery against the NFC makes some sense, as the Ravens beat writers tried to ask. NFC teams face the Ravens just once every four years. Jackson is a unique player and they run a different offense, though it is more conventional this season under new coordinator Todd Monken (and Jackson is still thriving).

Jackson is hard enough to prepare for when you see him regularly. It's much tougher when you rarely face him. Jackson wasn't buying it.

"No. I'm going to go in there prepared, just like any other team," Jackson said.

Nobody wants to get jinxed on a good record or streak, like the kicker who misses a field goal right after an announcer points out that he has hit however many straight field goals. It's not too surprising Jackson didn't want to delve into his record against the NFC.

But he does hope it continues.

"17-1?" Jackson said. "Hopefully 18-1 after this one, I'll say that."