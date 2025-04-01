Lady Gaga 2025 'Mayhem Ball Tour' presale: How to get tickets to the North American dates today

Put your paws up, little monsters! Lady Gaga is headed out on tour, showcasing her new album Mayhem with the Mayhem Ball Tour. The pop icon will kick off the tour in Las Vegas on July 16, following her 2025 headlining sets at Coachella. The Mayhem Ball Tour is coming to six North American cities before heading abroad to Europe and the UK. This tour is mainly arena-based, a notable change from Gaga's 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” Gaga said about the venue shift. “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

Lady Gaga's ticket presale started with the Citi Card presale (open right now!). Verizon's presale kicks off this afternoon, and the official Artist Presale begins Wednesday, Apr. 2. Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to the 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour, including presale info and all the available dates and cities.

When do Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Lady Gaga’s North American tour will be available beginning Monday, Mar. 31, starting with various presales. General onsale begins Thursday, Apr. 3.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour presale sign-up:

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Sunday, Mar. 30 at 8 a.m. ET. That presale opens Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 12 p.m. local venue time.

In addition to the official Artist Presale, there are two other presales select fans can try for tickets through:

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Mar. 31 at 12 p.m. local time until Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Lady Gaga tour dates in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 12 p.m. local time until Wednesday, Apr. 2 at 11 a.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access or the My Verizon App.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour tickets cost:

We don't know the official price of Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tickets yet, but third-party resell sites like Vivid Seats have select tickets available for certain dates of the tour already, starting at $320 for the tour's opening dates in Las Vegas.

The Mayhem Ball North America 2025 dates:

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

The Mayhem Ball UK and Europe dates:

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena