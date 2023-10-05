Kyrie Irving's new Chinese shoe company is linked to human rights abuses, U.S. Congress warns league

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving signed a new shoe deal with a Chinese apparel company earlier this year, which marked his first such sneaker partnership since his contract with Nike ended amid his controversies in New York.

That deal also made Irving the Chief Creative Officer at ANTA , a Chinese apparel giant worth more than $30 billion.

According to a new Rolling Stone article , however, ANTA has been directly linked to "crimes against humanity" and a "genocide" by the Chinese government when it comes to forced labor by Uyghur Muslims — and the United States government is warning the NBA about it.

A letter from the U.S. Congress sent to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver that was made public earlier this month warned that ANTA and other apparel firms in China "publicly embrace the use of supply chains linked to forced labor that helps fund the genocide committed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region." A letter sent to the National Basketball Players Association specifically mentioned Irving's deal with ANTA.

"While the genocide continues, ANTA … [will] likely continue to profit from the systematic use of forced labor in the XUAR," the letter to NBPA president C.J. McCollum read.

The United Nations human rights office accused China of human rights violations that "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity" when it comes to the treatment of Uyghurs and other muslim groups in Xinjiang last year, according to The New York Times . The U.S. went further, calling it a genocide .

The Uyghers are a group of muslims that make up about half of the region's estimated 25 million population along China's western border. Hundreds of thousands, if not more than a million, Uyghers, Kazakhs and other minorities have been sent to indoctrination camps since "at least March 2017," according to The Times . China has claimed the camps are "benign vocational training schools," however horrific allegations have surfaced about the treatment of people there. The government has also allegedly forced the people to work in factories.

ANTA, per Rolling Stone, sources its cotton from the region despite a U.S. ban on cotton from there. Many other companies, including Nike, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, have since stopped using cotton from that region .

ANTA has faced similar criticism in the past. The company was the official apparel provider for the winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022, and the IOC had to make sure that the uniforms did not contain cotton after backlash. ANTA also slammed former Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey after he supported Hong Kong in a tweet in 2019.

ANTA declined to comment to Rolling Stone, though a statement on their website insists that all suppliers “are prohibited from using forced or involuntary labor.”

"First and foremost, both Kyrie Irving and ANTA stand firmly against human rights violations," Irving's representatives said in a statement. "The allegations surrounding ANTA's involvement in such practices are gravely concerning. However, ANTA has consistently clarified that their suppliers are prohibited from using forced or involuntary labor in any part of their manufacturing processes.

"We urge the media and the public to approach this matter with fairness and nuance, refraining from perpetuating narratives that are biased or unfounded. Kyrie's association with ANTA seeks to enhance basketball's creative side and uplift emerging talent. We remain committed to ethical business practices and are always open to informed, constructive dialogue."

Irving is not the only player in the league with a deal from ANTA, though he is the only player who is an executive at the company. Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has a 10-year, $80 million deal with the company. Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward and Warriors center Kevon Looney also have ANTA shoe deals.

Irving returned to the Mavericks this past offseason on a three-year, $126 million deal after largely struggling alongside star Luka Doncic in the first few months of their partnership. They went just 9-18 after his arrival, and missed the playoffs completely.