Kyren Paris' NEW SWING powers Angels to a HOT start | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jordan Shusterman,Jake Mintz, Yahoo Sports
Kyren Paris’ shift to Aaron Judge’s hitting coach seems to be paying off. Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz break down how Paris has been a key to the Los Angeles Angels’ surprisingly hot start.

Are you a believer? That’s what the guys try to decide as they break down whose breakout starts to the season are for real and whose aren’t in a new segment.

Plus, Jung Hoo Lee has two fan sections in San Francisco, a game with 22 walks and the Cody Bellinger vs. the chicken wings saga continues in this week's rendition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla. All of this, this weekend's previews and more. Come join us for this Friday Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(1:32) - Kyren Paris and the Angels fast start

(22:19) - Am I a believer? Whose hot starts are the real deal?

(53:58) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

(1:14:24) - Weekend Preview

