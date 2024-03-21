Kings guard Kevin Huerter suffered a left dislocated shoulder, team announces

Kevin Huerter will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a dislocated left shoulder, the Sacramento Kings announced on Thursday.

The Kings guard was injured in the first quarter of Sacramento's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

“Imaging confirmed Huerter suffered a dislocated shoulder and a labral tear," the Kings said in the statement. "Treatment options are still being evaluated. Huerter will be listed as out.”

The 25 year old also sustained a labral tear. It's the same injury that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered in January and knocked him out for the season.

With 1:51 remaining in the first quarter, Huerter went up for a layup and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane contacted his left arm. The force sent Huerter to the floor, where he laid for several moments. Bane was whistled for a common foul.

Huerter missed Sacramento's Wednesday night game versus the Los Angeles Lakers — bruised right leg — but played on Saturday against the New York Knicks.

Prior to this injury, Huerter was averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 36.1 percent from behind the arc.

“Obviously, with this team, it’s always next-man-up mentality,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said after the game. “We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some kind of long-time thing.”