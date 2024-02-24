Kings F Viktor Arvidsson placed on long-term injured reserve

The Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Viktor Arvidsson on long-term injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury.

He was hurt during the Kings' 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, and must now sit out a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

This most-recent setback comes after Arvidsson, a 10-year veteran, made his season debut on Feb. 15 and played in four games for the Kings.

Arvidsson missed the first 50 games of the 2023-24 season after having back surgery in October. He currently has two assists in the four contests he played.

Last season, the 30 year old appeared in 77 games and finished with 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 total points.